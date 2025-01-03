The Armed Forces Bowl

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Poolees with Recruiting Sub-Station Arlington, Recruiting Station Fort Worth, recite the oath of enlistment during halftime of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forced Bowl at Texas Christian University’s Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 27, 2024. The Entertainment and Sports Programing Network started the “Bowl for the Brave” in 2006 as a way to honor the nation’s heroes. The Navy Midshipmen beat the Oklahoma Sooners 21-20. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaiden Sangster)