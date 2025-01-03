Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Armed Forces Bowl

    The Armed Forces Bowl

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jaiden Sangster 

    8th Marine Corps District

    Poolees with Recruiting Sub-Station Arlington, Recruiting Station Fort Worth, recite the oath of enlistment during halftime of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forced Bowl at Texas Christian University’s Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 27, 2024. The Entertainment and Sports Programing Network started the “Bowl for the Brave” in 2006 as a way to honor the nation’s heroes. The Navy Midshipmen beat the Oklahoma Sooners 21-20. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaiden Sangster)

    This work, The Armed Forces Bowl [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Jaiden Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Football
    Enlistment
    Champions
    Navy
    Marines
    Poolee

