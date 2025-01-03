The Armed Forces Bowl 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Bryanna Kessler, the Marketing and Communications Officer of 8th Marine Corps District, poses with Bill the Goat, the U.S. Naval Academy football team mascot during the Lockheed Martin Armed Forced Bowl at Texas Christian University’s Amon G. Carter Stadium in Forth Worth, Texas, on Dec. 27, 2024. The Entertainment and Sports Programing Network started the “Bowl for the Brave” in 2006 as a way to honor the nation’s heroes. The Navy Midshipmen beat the Oklahoma Sooners 21-20. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Ryanne Williams)