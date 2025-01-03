Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Armed Forces Bowl 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    The Armed Forces Bowl 2024

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jaiden Sangster 

    8th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bryan Yepes, a canvassing recruiter from Recruiting Sub-Station Arlington, Recruiting Station Forth Worth, stands at attention during the mass oath of enlistment ceremony at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forced Bowl at Texas Christian University’s Amon G. Carter Stadium in Forth Worth, Texas, on Dec. 27, 2024. The Entertainment and Sports Programing Network started the “Bowl for the Brave” in 2006 as a way to honor the nation’s heroes. The Navy Midshipmen beat the Oklahoma Sooners 21-20. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaiden Sangster)

