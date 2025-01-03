The Armed Forces Bowl 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bryan Yepes, a canvassing recruiter from Recruiting Sub-Station Arlington, Recruiting Station Forth Worth, stands at attention during the mass oath of enlistment ceremony at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forced Bowl at Texas Christian University’s Amon G. Carter Stadium in Forth Worth, Texas, on Dec. 27, 2024. The Entertainment and Sports Programing Network started the “Bowl for the Brave” in 2006 as a way to honor the nation’s heroes. The Navy Midshipmen beat the Oklahoma Sooners 21-20. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaiden Sangster)