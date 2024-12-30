An aircrew member with the 349th Air Mobility Wing from Travis Air Force Base, California conducts a pre-flight inspection of a KC-46A Pegasus at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama on Dec. 9, 2024. The 349th AMW arrived to Maxwell to join forces with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, exemplifying the Air Force Reserve's commitment to seamless collaboration among sister units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 20:41
|Photo ID:
|8820477
|VIRIN:
|241209-F-KM531-1538
|Resolution:
|5615x3736
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron members get ride from 349th Air Mobility Wing Aircrew [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.