908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron members get ride from 349th Air Mobility Wing Aircrew

An Airmen with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron holds the guardrail of a K-Loader while being lifted onto a KC-46A Pegasus at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama on Dec. 9, 2024. The KC-46A Pegasus was provided by the 349th Air Mobility Wing from Travis Air Force Base, California, exemplifying the Air Force Reserve's commitment to seamless collaboration among sister units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)