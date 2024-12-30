908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron members get ride from 349th Air Mobility Wing Aircrew

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Major Jason Towery and Senior Airman Matthew Stivers, both with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, lift cargo onto a K-Loader for a training mission after leaving Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama on Dec. 9, 2024. The KC-46A Pegasus was provided by the 349th Air Mobility Wing from Travis Air Force Base, California, exemplifying the Air Force Reserve's commitment to seamless collaboration among sister units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)