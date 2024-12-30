908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron members get ride from 349th Air Mobility Wing Aircrew

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Smith, boom operator with the 349th Air Mobility Wing, assists with completing the onboarding process of Airmen with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama on Dec. 9, 2024. The 349th AMW arrived to Maxwell to join forces with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, exemplifying the Air Force Reserve's commitment to seamless collaboration among sister units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)