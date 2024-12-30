Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron members get ride from 349th Air Mobility Wing Aircrew [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron members get ride from 349th Air Mobility Wing Aircrew

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Smith, boom operator with the 349th Air Mobility Wing, assists with completing the onboarding process of Airmen with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama on Dec. 9, 2024. The 349th AMW arrived to Maxwell to join forces with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, exemplifying the Air Force Reserve's commitment to seamless collaboration among sister units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 20:44
    Photo ID: 8820475
    VIRIN: 241209-F-KM531-1546
    Resolution: 6008x3997
    Size: 10.07 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron members get ride from 349th Air Mobility Wing Aircrew [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron members get ride from 349th Air Mobility Wing Aircrew
    908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron members get ride from 349th Air Mobility Wing Aircrew
    908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron members get ride from 349th Air Mobility Wing Aircrew
    908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron members get ride from 349th Air Mobility Wing Aircrew

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download