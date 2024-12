Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Coast Guard recruit company earns thier company flag, Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, NJ, Aug. 22, 2024. Their company flag represents the progress they have made together during basic training and shows they have come together as a team. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer First Class Samantha Whaley)