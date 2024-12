Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Coast Guard Company Comander motivates recruits during piece incetive training, Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, NJ, Aug. 22, 2024. Piece incetive training is to enforce recruit rules and regulations and Coast Guard standards by inciting motivation. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer First Class Samantha Whaley)