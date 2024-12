Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Coast Guard Company Commander motivates recruits during pick-up Friday of week one, Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, NJ, Dec. 20, 2024. Pick-up is where recruits meet their company commanders for the first time. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer First Class Samantha Whaley)