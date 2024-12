Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Coast Guard Company Commander motivates recruits during recruit aptitude and motivation program, Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, NJ, Sept. 2, 2024. RAMP is where recruits receive enhanced and personalized training in order for them to succeed. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer First Class Samantha Whaley)