Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Screven County, Georgia.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dan Juracek (left), a safety specialist from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Fort Worth District recognized Tristan Meyers (middle), a lock & dam operator from St. Paul District for making safety a priority while working as a quality assurance specialist at the Screven County temporary debris management site.



USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.