    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Screven County, Georgia. [Image 2 of 5]

    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Screven County, Georgia.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Jovan Luna, stands in front of a contractor unloading debris at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Screven County, Georgia temporary debris management site. Luna, the zone manager for the Screven County debris site, works as a general engineer for Sacramento District.

    USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 17:35
    Photo ID: 8818576
    VIRIN: 241219-A-YY531-2996
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 7.72 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Georgia
    USACE
    debris removal
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24

