Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Screven County, Georgia.

Jovan Luna, stands in front of a contractor unloading debris at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Screven County, Georgia temporary debris management site. Luna, the zone manager for the Screven County debris site, works as a general engineer for Sacramento District.
USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 17:35
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
