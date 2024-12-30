Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Screven County, Georgia. [Image 3 of 5]

    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Screven County, Georgia.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) contractor unloads debris at the Screven County, Georgia temporary debris management site.

    USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 17:35
    Photo ID: 8818577
    VIRIN: 241219-A-YY531-2997
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 11.95 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Georgia
    USACE
    debris removal
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24

