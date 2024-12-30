Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Screven County, Georgia.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) contractor unloads debris at the Screven County, Georgia temporary debris management site.



USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.