Capt. Isaac Serna, second from right, a national security law attorney with 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s staff judge advocate, poses for a photo with Australian counterparts after the conclusion of exercise Talisman Sabre 23 in Brisbane, Australia, July 2023. Serna provided legal support to the Combined Joint Theater Sustainment Command for operations in the combined and joint operational area during joint logistics over the shore and joint petroleum over the shore missions. (Courtesy photo)