    Lawyers and exercises: Q&A with a US Army JAG officer [Image 2 of 3]

    Lawyers and exercises: Q&amp;A with a US Army JAG officer

    JAPAN

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Brandenburg 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Capt. Isaac Serna, a national security law attorney with 8th Theater Sustainment Command, reviews legal documents in the U.S. Army Pacific Joint Operations Center on Camp Asaka, Japan, during exercise Yama Sakura 87, Dec. 11, 2024. Serna joined the USARPAC legal team to provide legal support during the exercise and also participated in I Corps led bilateral subject matter expert exchanges.

