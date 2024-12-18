Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Isaac Serna, a national security law attorney with 8th Theater Sustainment Command, reviews legal documents in the U.S. Army Pacific Joint Operations Center on Camp Asaka, Japan, during exercise Yama Sakura 87, Dec. 11, 2024. Serna joined the USARPAC legal team to provide legal support during the exercise and also participated in I Corps led bilateral subject matter expert exchanges.