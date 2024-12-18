Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lawyers and exercises: Q&A with a US Army JAG officer [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lawyers and exercises: Q&amp;A with a US Army JAG officer

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Capt. Isaac Serna, center, stands with fellow 8th Theater Sustainment Command staff judge advocate Soldier, Sgt. Marco Chapa, and Republic of Korea soldier, Sergeant Andy Kim, in front of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command’s headquarters on Camp Henry, South Korea, during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield, March 2024. The legal team provided advice on noncombatant evacuee operations, detention operations, and other legal issues unique to the ROK. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.29.2024 14:27
    Photo ID: 8817731
    VIRIN: 240401-A-A5006-1110
    Resolution: 2440x1830
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lawyers and exercises: Q&A with a US Army JAG officer [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lawyers and exercises: Q&amp;A with a US Army JAG officer
    Lawyers and exercises: Q&amp;A with a US Army JAG officer
    Lawyers and exercises: Q&amp;A with a US Army JAG officer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lawyers and exercises: Q&amp;A with a US Army JAG officer

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th TSC
    #JAG
    #JudgeAdvocateGeneral
    #YamaSakura87
    #YS87
    #ArmyLawyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download