Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Isaac Serna, center, stands with fellow 8th Theater Sustainment Command staff judge advocate Soldier, Sgt. Marco Chapa, and Republic of Korea soldier, Sergeant Andy Kim, in front of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command’s headquarters on Camp Henry, South Korea, during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield, March 2024. The legal team provided advice on noncombatant evacuee operations, detention operations, and other legal issues unique to the ROK. (Courtesy photo)