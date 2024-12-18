Lawyers and exercises: Q&A with a US Army JAG officer

Having directly commissioned into the U.S. Army as a judge advocate general officer in January 2022, Capt. Isaac Serna joined for many reasons but acknowledges his law professor’s “war stories” about the JAG Corps sparked his interest and started it all.



This newfound curiosity led him to intern with the JAG Corps, where he quickly realized it was the path he wanted to pursue. Today, as a national security law attorney for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Serna advises on legal, policy, and ethical matters, supporting military operations and exercises across the Indo-Pacific region.



Having just returned from Japan where he advised U.S. Army Pacific on national security law for exercise Yama Sakura 87, the 8th TSC’s public affairs office had the opportunity to speak with Serna on his experience in the 8th TSC and the many Operation Pathways exercises he has participated in in just a short time.



Q: With your short time in the Army, how many training exercises have you participated in since joining the 8th TSC, and what support did you provide to U.S. and foreign commands?



I participated in eight exercises: Pacific Sentry 23 on Hawaii, Talisman Sabre 23 in Australia, Valiant Shield 24 in Guam, Keen Edge 24 in Hawaii, Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 in the Republic of Korea, RIMPAC (Rim of the Pacific) 24 and JPMRC (Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center) 24 both in Hawaii, and Yama Sakura 24 in Japan - as well as a handful of STAFFEXs (staff exercises). My support varied from subject matter (expert) exchanges with partner nation counterparts to advising the USARPAC theater fires element on the rules of engagement.



Q: What is SJA’s role during exercises and Operation Pathways?



Generally, during Operations Pathways, legal advisors enable commander freedom of maneuver by understanding operational objectives and incorporating the requirements of U.S. law, international law, and humanitarian considerations. In exercise, we train by advising the command and staff on proposed actions, like strikes on civilian objects used for enemy military advantage, or conducting detention operations in compliance with the Geneva Conventions. It requires close communication with the staff, as well as a clear understanding of the command’s authorities and constraints.



Q: There are many different sections that make up a commander’s staff, what’s the importance of having a staff judge advocate on said staff?



NSL JAs (judge advocates) are important because our advice ensures operational success while minimizing the risk of legal and ethical violations that could otherwise undermine a military operation’s effectiveness and integrity.



Q: The U.S. military partners with many nations in the Indo-Pacific, what are your views on the importance of working side-by-side with our partners and allies?



Working side-by-side develops the relationships we need to safeguard defense in the Indo-Pacific. Whether I was in a joint targeting working group with the Japanese Self Defense Force or doing combatives training with the Australian Defence Force, I came out with new friends and a new perspective that cannot be done remotely: we need to be there on the ground with them.



Q: How do you feel this directly enhances multi-lateral operations?



Multilateral operations’ success requires teamwork. By training with and learning from our allies and partners, we develop team fundamentals like trust, communication, respect, and collaboration. Now, if I have questions about the Republic of Korea’s non-combatant evacuation procedures or the Australian’s environmental laws on navigating through the Great Barrier Reef for example, I have a network to reach out to. This network, at scale, helps us navigate all the challenges we must overcome to be successful.



Q: How does your role in the 8th TSC directly or indirectly affect Army sustainment in the Pacific?



I directly support sustainment operations by ensuring they are legally sound, ethically conducted, and compliant with applicable law. Some examples unique to the Pacific include advising on whether a contracted logistics vessel is exempt from international port fees or reviewing Maui wildfire response FRAGORDS (fragmentary order) before execution.



Q: What would you say to other SJA officers interested in serving in USARPAC or Hawaii?



I would say this assignment is more than beautiful beaches and sunshine – the as much as I love it). We have a meaningful mission where JAs can make a difference and grow. INDOPACOM (U.S. Indo-Pacific Command) is the most consequential theater in the world. The region is home to key global powers – both allies and near-peer competition. Our steady campaign of exercises, multiple touchpoints with partners, and region-specific training give us every tool we need to rise to the occasion.



Q: With your extensive travel in a short amount of time, how do you like traveling to other countries for exercises?



It’s rewarding to work with foreign partners on their home turf. It’s no vacation; we clock in long hours together because our time in-country is limited, but even so, I’ve seen how incredible Australia, Japan, and the Republic of Korea are during Operation Pathways – and much of that is thanks to the hospitality and pride of our hosts.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2024 Date Posted: 12.29.2024 14:27 Story ID: 488400 Location: HAWAII, US Web Views: 30 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lawyers and exercises: Q&A with a US Army JAG officer, by SFC Joshua Brandenburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.