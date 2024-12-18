Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Arrives at Port Klang, Malaysia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORT KLANG, Malaysia (Dec. 29, 2024) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, right, commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, greets Royal Malaysian Navy First Adm. Jamsari Bin Tahir, Assistant Chief of Staff for Cyber and Electromagnetic Warfare, for a tour aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Carl Vinson Carl Vinson at Port Klang, Malaysia, Dec. 29, 2024. The visit demonstrates the continuation of a long-standing partnership among allied countries rooted in close people-to-people, economic, and security ties. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is currently in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon)