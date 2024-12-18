PORT KLANG, Malaysia (Dec. 29, 2024) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, right, commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, greets Royal Malaysian Navy First Adm. Jamsari Bin Tahir, Assistant Chief of Staff for Cyber and Electromagnetic Warfare, for a tour aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Carl Vinson Carl Vinson at Port Klang, Malaysia, Dec. 29, 2024. The visit demonstrates the continuation of a long-standing partnership among allied countries rooted in close people-to-people, economic, and security ties. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is currently in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2024 08:32
|Photo ID:
|8817687
|VIRIN:
|241229-N-GC639-1007
|Resolution:
|6020x4014
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|PORT KLANG, MY
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Arrives at Port Klang, Malaysia [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.