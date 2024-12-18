Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Arrives at Port Klang, Malaysia [Image 5 of 7]

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Arrives at Port Klang, Malaysia

    PORT KLANG, MALAYSIA

    12.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    PORT KLANG, Malaysia (Dec. 29, 2024) – U.S. Navy Capt. Matthew Thomas, right, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), speaks with Royal Malaysian Navy First Adm. Jamsari Bin Tahir, left, Assistant Chief of Staff for Cyber and Electromagnetic Warfare, in the captain’s inport cabin aboard the Carl Vinson at Port Klang, Malaysia, Dec. 29, 2024. The visit demonstrates the continuation of a long-standing partnership among allied countries rooted in close people-to-people, economic, and security ties. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is currently in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon)

    TAGS

    Malaysia
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Kuala Lumpur
    Partnership
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE

