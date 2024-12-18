Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Arrives at Port Klang, Malaysia

PORT KLANG, Malaysia (Dec. 29, 2024) – U.S. Navy Capt. Matthew Thomas, right, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), greets Royal Malaysian Navy First Adm. Jamsari Bin Tahir, left, Assistant Chief of Staff for Cyber and Electromagnetic Warfare, and U.S. Navy Capt. Pasit Somboonpakron, U.S. Defense Attaché to Malaysia, for a tour aboard the Carl Vinson at Port Klang, Malaysia, Dec. 29, 2024. The visit demonstrates the continuation of a long-standing partnership among allied countries rooted in close people-to-people, economic, and security ties. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is currently in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2024 08:32
|Photo ID:
|8817685
|VIRIN:
|241229-N-GC639-1014
|Resolution:
|4715x3143
|Size:
|855.1 KB
|Location:
|PORT KLANG, MY
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
