Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Arrives at Port Klang, Malaysia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241229-N-PV401-1166 PORT KLANG, Malaysia (Dec. 29, 2024) – Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, center, commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, Capt. Matthew Thomas, left, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and Capt. Pasit Somboonpakron, the U.S. defense attaché to Malaysia, pose for a photo for Malaysian media representatives on the flight deck aboard the Carl Vinson at Port Klang, Malaysia, Dec. 29, 2024. The visit demonstrates the continuation of a long-standing partnership among allied countries rooted in close people-to-people, economic, and security ties. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is currently in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)