Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Arrives at Port Klang, Malaysia

241229-N-PV401-1166 PORT KLANG, Malaysia (Dec. 29, 2024) – Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, center, commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, Capt. Matthew Thomas, left, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and Capt. Pasit Somboonpakron, the U.S. defense attaché to Malaysia, pose for a photo for Malaysian media representatives on the flight deck aboard the Carl Vinson at Port Klang, Malaysia, Dec. 29, 2024. The visit demonstrates the continuation of a long-standing partnership among allied countries rooted in close people-to-people, economic, and security ties. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is currently in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2024 08:32
|Photo ID:
|8817684
|VIRIN:
|241229-N-PV401-1166
|Resolution:
|2591x3744
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|PORT KLANG, MY
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
