Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) salute the Arizona Memorial during the 83rd Anniversary Pearl Harbor Day commemoration event at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, Dec. 7, 2024. Eighty-three years ago today, the attack on Pearl Harbor changed history. The attack was a pivotal event that would lead the United States’ formal entry into World War II. (Photo by Ensign Bonilla/Ensign Dudaryk)
