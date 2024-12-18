The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) conducts a pass-in-review during the 83rd Anniversary Pearl Harbor Day commemoration event at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, Dec. 7, 2024. Eighty-three years ago today, the attack on Pearl Harbor changed history. The attack was a pivotal event that would lead the United States’ formal entry into World War II. (Photo by Robert Yang)
