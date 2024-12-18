Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) conducts a pass-in-review during the 83rd Anniversary Pearl Harbor Day commemoration event at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, Dec. 7, 2024. Wreaths were presented during the commemoration event. Wreaths are given to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans, active-duty military, and their families. Eighty-three years ago today, the attack on Pearl Harbor changed history. The attack was a pivotal event that would lead the United States’ formal entry into World War II. (Photo by Robert Yang)