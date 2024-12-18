Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    83rd Anniversary Pearl Harbor Day commemoration event [Image 2 of 8]

    83rd Anniversary Pearl Harbor Day commemoration event

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) conducts a pass-in-review during the 83rd Anniversary Pearl Harbor Day commemoration event at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, Dec. 7, 2024. Eighty-three years ago today, the attack on Pearl Harbor changed history. The attack was a pivotal event that would lead the United States’ formal entry into World War II. (Photo by Robert Yang)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.28.2024 12:06
    VIRIN: 241207-N-YQ414-5216
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    This work, 83rd Anniversary Pearl Harbor Day commemoration event [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor
    Commemoration
    Hawaii
    C3F
    PACFLT
    USS Carl M. Levin

