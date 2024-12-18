U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen take on the University of Oklahoma Sooners at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Four F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft of the 301st Fighter Wing perform a flyover during the 2024 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 27, 2024. Flyovers are vital training sorties that allow pilots to practice tight aerial maneuvers while giving the public a chance to observe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)