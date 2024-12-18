Date Taken: 12.27.2024 Date Posted: 12.27.2024 18:24 Photo ID: 8817322 VIRIN: 241227-F-GE908-1011 Resolution: 7830x5078 Size: 2.92 MB Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen take on the University of Oklahoma Sooners at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.