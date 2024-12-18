U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen take on the University of Oklahoma Sooners at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

The U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen football team sprints onto the field during the 2024 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 27, 2024. During the game, the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen bested the University of Oklahoma Sooners 21-20. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)
