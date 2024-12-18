Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen take on the University of Oklahoma Sooners at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen take on the University of Oklahoma Sooners at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    A referee instructs both the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen and University of Oklahoma Sooners about a coin toss prior to the 2024 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 27, 2024. This was the 22nd annual Armed Forces Bowl held at the Amon G. Carter Stadium at Texas Christian University. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

