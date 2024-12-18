U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen take on the University of Oklahoma Sooners at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

A referee instructs both the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen and University of Oklahoma Sooners about a coin toss prior to the 2024 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 27, 2024. This was the 22nd annual Armed Forces Bowl held at the Amon G. Carter Stadium at Texas Christian University. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 18:24
|Photo ID:
|8817321
|VIRIN:
|241227-F-GE908-1010
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
