Day in the life of an 81st SFS Defender

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Roach, 81st Security Forces Squadron defender, patrols the hospital on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 26, 2024. 81st Security Forces Squadron is responsible for providing law enforcement, investigative and force protection support for the installation.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 13:21
|Photo ID:
|8816858
|VIRIN:
|241126-F-NO318-1195
|Resolution:
|5046x3364
|Size:
|5.33 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
