Day in the life of an 81st SFS Defender

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Roach, 81st Security Forces Squadron defender, inspects a joint first aid kit bag in the back of a police car on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 26, 2024. Defenders inspect all their equipment before their shifts to ensure readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)