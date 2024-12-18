Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day in the life of an 81st SFS Defender [Image 3 of 6]

    Day in the life of an 81st SFS Defender

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Roach, 81st Security Forces Squadron defender, moves an M18 to the clearing barrel during guard mount at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 26, 2024. The M18 pistol is a standard issued pistol to Defenders in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

