Day in the life of an 81st SFS Defender

U.S. Air Force Defenders assigned to the 81st Security Forces Squadron stand in formation during guard mount at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 26, 2024. Guard mount is used to conduct roll call, announcements, weapons and equipment inspections before changing shifts between defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)