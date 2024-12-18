Fort Wainwright Aquatics Center opens to community with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rick Bosch, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation director, delivers opening remarks during the Fort Wainwright Aquatics Center ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 26, 2024. Bosch thanked the teams and individuals who contributed to the successful completion of the $40 million facility. (Photo by Daniel Nelson, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs)