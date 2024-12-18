Rick Bosch, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation director, delivers opening remarks during the Fort Wainwright Aquatics Center ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 26, 2024. Bosch thanked the teams and individuals who contributed to the successful completion of the $40 million facility. (Photo by Daniel Nelson, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 20:00
|Photo ID:
|8816225
|VIRIN:
|241226-A-ZW424-1002
|Resolution:
|4559x6382
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Wainwright Aquatics Center opens to community with ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.