Fort Wainwright Aquatics Center opens to community with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The grand opening of the Fort Wainwright Aquatics Center marked a significant step forward in enhancing the quality of life for Soldiers, Families and Civilians. Presided over by Col. Jason Cole, garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, the ceremony celebrated years of collaboration, planning and dedication, culminating in a space designed for recreation, wellness and connection.



Rick Bosch, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation director, welcomed attendees and highlighted the excitement surrounding the opening of the new facility. He expressed gratitude to the many teams and individuals who played a role in bringing the Aquatics Center to life, emphasizing that such achievements require collaboration across multiple agencies, contractors and dedicated staff members.



“This has been a long time coming, and it's incredible to finally see this facility open and ready to serve our Soldiers, Families and Civilians. Every detail, from the design to the construction, was carefully considered to ensure it meets the needs of our community,” Bosch said.



The $40 million facility spans 29,495 square feet and offers a variety of features catering to swimmers of all ages and skill levels:



• A 25-meter-long pool with nine swim lanes and ADA-accessible entry points

• A zero-entry splash pad area with wading and climbing features

• A two-story water slide

• An adult pool deck waiting area

• A party room for hosting events

• A lap swim viewing area

• Male, female and family locker rooms/changing areas



“This project has been in the works since 2019. So that's a long time. A lot of hard work and dedication from the entire team, from those that aren't even here anymore, at our level all the way up to, really, mid-quarters or the Army level personnel as they rotate through. So a lot of people have worked on this project for our community here,” Cole said.



He added that the Aquatics Center was not just about providing a pool but about creating a space where Soldiers, Families and community members could come together, unwind and build connections. Cole noted that the center balances areas for structured programming, such as swim lessons and lifeguard training, with space for unstructured family recreation, offering something for everyone.



“This facility brings a purpose-built for recreation, for connection of our Soldiers and their Family members. We've got lap lanes, splash pads, water slides, party rooms right here. Every corner was designed for your enjoyment and quality of life here,” Cole said.



Located between the Fryar Fitness Complex and the Post Exchange, the Aquatics Center serves as a key part of Fort Wainwright's City Center Concept. Once the upcoming Fieldhouse opens in 2026, pathways will link the facilities, creating a centralized hub for recreation and community engagement. Together, these facilities will form an interconnected space designed to meet the diverse needs of Soldiers, Families and Civilians.



Bosch emphasized the employment opportunities the center brings to Fort Wainwright, including roles for lifeguards, aquatics instructors and support staff. He encouraged community members to explore these opportunities, highlighting the training and certification programs available for those interested in becoming lifeguards.



The ribbon cutting for the ceremony was unlike typical ribbon cuttings. Attendees gathered around the water slide area as an dependent child, staged at the top of the slide, came down and burst through a ribbon at the bottom, marking the facility’s official opening.



“This isn’t just a pool—it’s a promise to our Soldiers, their Families and the entire Fort Wainwright community that we remain committed to their well-being and quality of life,” Bosch concluded.



The Aquatics Center is now open for daily use, with programming and class schedules available online. For more information about the center or employment opportunities, visit wainwright.armymwr.com or USAjobs.gov.

