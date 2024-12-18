Col. Jason Cole, garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, speaks during the Fort Wainwright Aquatics Center ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 26, 2024. Cole highlighted the center's role in fostering recreation, connection and quality of life for Soldiers, Families and Civilians. (Photo by Daniel Nelson, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 20:00
|Photo ID:
|8816224
|VIRIN:
|241226-A-ZW424-1003
|Resolution:
|6502x4644
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Wainwright Aquatics Center opens to community with ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.