    Fort Wainwright Aquatics Center opens to community with ribbon-cutting ceremony

    Fort Wainwright Aquatics Center opens to community with ribbon-cutting ceremony

    FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2024

    Photo by Daniel Nelson 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Col. Jason Cole, garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, speaks during the Fort Wainwright Aquatics Center ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 26, 2024. Cole highlighted the center's role in fostering recreation, connection and quality of life for Soldiers, Families and Civilians. (Photo by Daniel Nelson, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs)

    This work, Fort Wainwright Aquatics Center opens to community with ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

