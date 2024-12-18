Nearly 30 realtors from agencies in the surrounding community joined U.S. Army Garrison Japan's first-ever conference with Japanese realtors at Camp Zama, Japan, March 28, 2024, as part of an effort to increase off-post housing options. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 18:21
|Photo ID:
|8816209
|VIRIN:
|240328-A-VY538-7198
|Resolution:
|5943x3484
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Japan holds first-ever forum to expand local housing options [Image 3 of 3], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Japan holds first-ever forum to expand local housing options
No keywords found.