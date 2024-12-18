Perry Cannon, chief of the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Housing Office’s Housing Operations Branch, speaks during an off-post housing realtors conference at Camp Zama, Japan, March 28, 2024. The garrison held the forum to strengthen its partnership with Japanese realtors in an effort to increase housing options outside the gate. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 18:21
|Photo ID:
|8816208
|VIRIN:
|240328-A-VY538-1558
|Resolution:
|6336x4480
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Japan holds first-ever forum to expand local housing options [Image 3 of 3], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Japan holds first-ever forum to expand local housing options
No keywords found.