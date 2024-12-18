Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Japan holds first-ever forum to expand local housing options [Image 2 of 3]

    USAG Japan holds first-ever forum to expand local housing options

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Sean Kimmons                  

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Perry Cannon, chief of the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Housing Office’s Housing Operations Branch, speaks during an off-post housing realtors conference at Camp Zama, Japan, March 28, 2024. The garrison held the forum to strengthen its partnership with Japanese realtors in an effort to increase housing options outside the gate. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

