USAG Japan holds first-ever forum to expand local housing options

Command Sgt. Maj. David A. Rio, senior enlisted leader for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, speaks during an off-post housing realtors conference at Camp Zama, Japan, March 28, 2024. The garrison held the forum to strengthen its partnership with Japanese realtors in an effort to increase housing options outside the gate. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)