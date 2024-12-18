USAG Japan holds first-ever forum to expand local housing options

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – U.S. Army Garrison Japan held its first-ever conference with Japanese realtors Thursday as part of an effort to increase housing options outside the gate.



Nearly 30 realtors from agencies in the surrounding community, and as far away as Kyoto, joined the forum inside Kizuna Hall here while garrison staff discussed upcoming renovation projects to on-post housing.



Garrison leaders also showed their gratitude to the realtors by presenting them certificates of appreciation for their years of partnership with Camp Zama.



“First, we want to say thank you for supporting the U.S. Army in Japan's mission,” said Command Sgt. Maj. David A. Rio, the garrison’s senior enlisted leader. “You provide an integral and essential service to our military, civilians, and their families.”



The Directorate of Public Works Housing Office spoke to the realtors about the current and future state of its housing as well as some of the challenges it faces with off-post housing.



“Our presentation today aims to ask for your assistance in increasing the availability of off-post housing in the local communities,” Rio told the audience. “Your knowledge and expertise are valuable and necessary to help us find sufficient off-post housing in the local economy.”



It is currently mandatory for all U.S. military service members to live on post unless the occupancy rate is 95% or higher, depending on their grade and family size.



The Housing Office, which has about 300 active leases in the local community, offers a long list of rentals to assist community members in their search for off-post homes.



Every month, the garrison injects roughly $1.2 million into the local real estate market through private rentals and home purchases. And before a community member moves into a property, the Housing Office will inspect it to ensure it meets Department of Defense adequacy standards.



In fiscal years 2024-26, the garrison plans to renovate at least 135 Army family homes, and then two unaccompanied housing buildings in fiscal 2025-26.



Additional renovations are scheduled for fiscal 2027 and beyond, which will include more than 70 homes and one unaccompanied housing building.



As these projects temporarily decrease the supply of on-post housing, Jenifer L. Peterson, deputy garrison commander, said she believed Thursday’s forum will assist the garrison in finding more landlords interested in accepting military-friendly leases.



Because of their years of experience, Peterson said the realtors know the market better and their input will be critical in moving forward.



“Our DPW team came up with this idea and I’ve never seen it before,” she said of the forum. “I think we couldn’t have thought of a better way to recognize the support we get from our realtors and to also listen to them and get their feedback.”



Watabe Yoshifumi, a realtor with the Daiei Shoji agency in Yamato, also thanked the garrison for hosting the forum and for their ongoing support.



Yoshifumi said the role of realtors is to ensure both the homeowner and renter are satisfied.



“All realtors are thinking they will do their best to support renters and owners,” he said.



Yoshifumi has already found some success with a landlord who was willing to allow U.S. military personnel to have a pet inside their property.



He said he was able to lower the landlord’s risk by having both parties agree for the renter to pay an additional month for a pet deposit.



“I negotiated with the homeowner and the customer was allowed to keep a pet,” he said. “[Now] the homeowner doesn't have to feel worried about any damage from them when they move out.”



Perry Cannon, chief of the Housing Office’s Housing Operations Branch, said the face-to-face communication during the forum allowed his team to strengthen relationships with the realtors.



He said the feedback from the realtors was positive as they appreciated the garrison for inviting them and for the opportunity to voice their concerns.



“We need that interaction to build a partnership,” Cannon said, “and for them to understand our needs and for us to understand their issues.”



(Article was originally published on the USAG Japan website on April 1, 2024, and may be found at www.army.mil/article/274986)

