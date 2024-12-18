U.S. Air Force Capt. Jessica Casey, 42nd Medical Group registered nurse, starts an IV on a patient at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec.19, 2024. Casey joined the Air Force in August 2011 as an aerospace physiology technician and commissioned as an officer in 2018. (Courtesy photo)
Maxwell AFB nurse makes history with first-ever civilian hospital rotation
