U.S. Air Force Capt. Jessica Casey, 42nd Medical Group registered nurse, administers IV on a patient at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec.19, 2024. The CMRP clinical rotation is an annual requirement for all Air Force nurses, designed to prepare them for the fast-paced, high-pressure environment of a trauma facility (Courtesy Photo.)
This work, Maxwell AFB nurse makes history with first-ever civilian hospital rotation [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maxwell AFB nurse makes history with first-ever civilian hospital rotation
