Maxwell AFB nurse makes history with first-ever civilian hospital rotation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jessica Casey, 42nd Medical Group registered nurse, administers IV on a patient at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec.19, 2024. The CMRP clinical rotation is an annual requirement for all Air Force nurses, designed to prepare them for the fast-paced, high-pressure environment of a trauma facility (Courtesy Photo.)