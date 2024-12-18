Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maxwell AFB nurse makes history with first-ever civilian hospital rotation

    Maxwell AFB nurse makes history with first-ever civilian hospital rotation

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jessica Casey, 42nd Medical Group registered nurse, works at her desk on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec.16, 2024. Casey is the first nurse from Maxwell to complete the Comprehensive Medical Readiness Program rotation at the Level 2 Trauma Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa.)

