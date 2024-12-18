U.S. Air Force Capt. Jessica Casey, 42nd Medical Group registered nurse, works at her desk on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec.16, 2024. Casey is the first nurse from Maxwell to complete the Comprehensive Medical Readiness Program rotation at the Level 2 Trauma Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa.)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 16:40
|Photo ID:
|8816177
|VIRIN:
|241216-F-XI916-1001
|Resolution:
|4844x3299
|Size:
|8.21 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maxwell AFB nurse makes history with first-ever civilian hospital rotation [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maxwell AFB nurse makes history with first-ever civilian hospital rotation
No keywords found.