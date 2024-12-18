Maxwell AFB nurse makes history with first-ever civilian hospital rotation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jessica Casey, 42nd Medical Group registered nurse, works at her desk on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec.16, 2024. Casey is the first nurse from Maxwell to complete the Comprehensive Medical Readiness Program rotation at the Level 2 Trauma Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa.)