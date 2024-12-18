Maxwell AFB nurse makes history with first-ever civilian hospital rotation

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala.--- A registered nurse from the 42nd Medical Group has become the first nurse from Maxwell to complete the Comprehensive Medical Readiness Program (CMRP) rotation at the Level 2 Trauma Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama.



“She did an amazing job with the clinical rotations and completed an extensive amount of training prior to picking up a shift in the hospital,” said Maj. Tyler Gail, 42nd MDG family nurse practitioner and acting surgeon general nurse. “She helped improve future rotations for other nurses and providers by representing the Air Force in an exceptional manner and by taking thorough notes on how to improve the process for those to come in the future.”



The CMRP clinical rotation is an annual requirement for all Air Force nurses, designed to prepare them for the fast-paced, high-pressure environment of a trauma facility. This program requires nurses to complete 144 trauma hours to prepare them by equipping them with hands-on experience in trauma care and allow them to develop the skills needed to manage trauma patients in a deployed environment.



“From the moment I arrived, the Baptist staff welcomed me as part of their team,” said Capt. Jessica Casey, 42nd MDG RN. “I gain invaluable hand-on experience for treating patients with gunshots wounds, head trauma, and massive hemorrhaging. This experience has strengthened my confidence and readiness to deploy when called upon.”



Casey joined the Air Force in August 2011 as an aerospace physiology technician. Her parents served in the Air Force, and that made her want to be part of the Air Force community.



During her time in aerospace physiology, Casey taught combat system officers and other flyers how to use their oxygen equipment in the aircraft and recognize hypoxia symptoms. This gave her a taste of what the medical field could be, which sparked her interest in pursuing that career field.



After a few years, Casey transitioned to the nursing field after being selected for the Nurse Enlisted Commissioning Program, obtaining her nursing license in 2018 and commissioned as an officer.



Another reason to become a nurse were three of her siblings who have Type 1 diabetes. She was fascinated by being able to understand their disease and help them live a healthier life.



“When I did my rotations at Baptist, I got to see gunshot wounds and other type of injuries, it was a good eye opening,” said Casey. “If I get deployed as a nurse and encounter similar injuries, I will know what I’m going to see and how I’m going to handle it, which is ultimately what I want to do; take care of our Airmen, help them be mentally and physically ready to complete their mission.”



Casey was greatly influenced by leaders and supervisors who always supported her, for which she is grateful.



“They always believe in me, if it wasn't for them, I would not be where I am today.” Casey said.



Casey aspires to continue advancing in her career, with goals of reaching the rank of major, becoming a flight commander and potentially serving as a chief nurse.



“My advice for Airman is to always believe in them self,” said Casey. “I had so many people telling me to not apply for the Nurse Enlisted Commissioning Program because I wouldn’t get accepted, and I would be wasting my time. I have been a nurse for six years and I have proved to them that it is possible.”

