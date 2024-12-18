Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLIELC celebrates 70 years of global security cooperation and partnerships [Image 3 of 3]

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    37th Training Wing

    Members of the 637th Training Group and the 37th Training Wing form a “70” in celebration of the Defense Language Institute English Language Center’s 70th Anniversary, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 31, 2024. DLIELC helps build security cooperation capability through English language training and cultural immersion to U.S. and international military and civilians. DLIELC is also known as the “Gateway to America” and is aligned under the 37th Training Wing. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 11:56
    This work, DLIELC celebrates 70 years of global security cooperation and partnerships [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

