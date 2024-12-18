DLIELC celebrates 70 years of global security cooperation and partnerships 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 637th Training Group and the 37th Training Wing form a “70” in celebration of the Defense Language Institute English Language Center’s 70th Anniversary, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 31, 2024. DLIELC helps build security cooperation capability through English language training and cultural immersion to U.S. and international military and civilians. DLIELC is also known as the “Gateway to America” and is aligned under the 37th Training Wing. (Courtesy Photo)