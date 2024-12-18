Personnel from the 637th Training Group - Defense Language Institute English Language Center - celebrate the organization’s 70th Anniversary, on campus, with breakfast, games, and cake at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 31, 2024. For 70 years, DLIELC has helped build security cooperation capability through English language training and cultural immersion to U.S. and international military and civilians. DLIELC is also known as the “Gateway to America.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Agnes Koterba)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 11:56
|Photo ID:
|8816019
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-TO579-1002
|Resolution:
|2166x1443
|Size:
|725 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLIELC celebrates 70 years of global security cooperation and partnerships [Image 3 of 3], by Agnes Koterba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLIELC celebrates 70 years of global security cooperation and partnerships
No keywords found.