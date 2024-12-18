Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLIELC celebrates 70 years of global security cooperation and partnerships [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DLIELC celebrates 70 years of global security cooperation and partnerships

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Agnes Koterba 

    37th Training Wing

    Personnel from the 637th Training Group - Defense Language Institute English Language Center - celebrate the organization’s 70th Anniversary, on campus, with breakfast, games, and cake at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 31, 2024. For 70 years, DLIELC has helped build security cooperation capability through English language training and cultural immersion to U.S. and international military and civilians. DLIELC is also known as the “Gateway to America.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Agnes Koterba)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 11:56
    Photo ID: 8816019
    VIRIN: 240731-F-TO579-1002
    Resolution: 2166x1443
    Size: 725 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLIELC celebrates 70 years of global security cooperation and partnerships [Image 3 of 3], by Agnes Koterba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DLIELC celebrates 70 years of global security cooperation and partnerships
    DLIELC celebrates 70 years of global security cooperation and partnerships
    DLIELC celebrates 70 years of global security cooperation and partnerships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DLIELC celebrates 70 years of global security cooperation and partnerships 

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    70 Years
    Defense Language Institute English Language Center
    637 TRG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download