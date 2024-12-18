DLIELC celebrates 70 years of global security cooperation and partnerships 

Courtesy Photo | Members of the 637th Training Group and the 37th Training Wing form a “70” in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the 637th Training Group and the 37th Training Wing form a “70” in celebration of the Defense Language Institute English Language Center’s 70th Anniversary, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 31, 2024. DLIELC helps build security cooperation capability through English language training and cultural immersion to U.S. and international military and civilians. DLIELC is also known as the “Gateway to America” and is aligned under the 37th Training Wing. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

A welcoming overcast and breezy morning set the stage as 637th Training Group staff and service members gathered for the Defense Language Institute English Language Center's 70th Anniversary celebration July 31.



For 70 years, DLIELC continues to bring English language training to the forefront of security cooperation. The festivities are for those serving DLIELC as just a small thank you for their service.



The intent remained simple. Army Sgt. 1st Class Harrison Scurry, 637th Training Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, who served as the primary event coordinator and emcee, wanted everyone to have fun.



"This morning was about redefining possibilities," Scurry stated. Breakfast and the excitement of Olympic style challenges filled the morning as he bantered with guests during the event.



Leaders from the 37th Training Wing and the 637 TRG also shared in the activities as they greeted members.



"It went off well. I enjoyed it. My favorite part was the DLIELC Olympics," said Gerri Lee Vigil, 637 TRG training technician. "I was very impressed."



Members from around the group and JBSA-Lackland stepped in to help. The 637 TRSS warehouse personnel cooked and served breakfast with the 502nd Civil Engineer Squadron onsite to support.



"I thought this morning's celebration was amazing. I was here for the 50th and 60th, neither of them were celebrated as well as today," said Sara Khabouze, 637th International Support Squadron, International Nonresident Flight Program Manager.



"From the camaraderie, the food, and to meeting new people that were really excited to be part of this event, this was a really great last one for me to attend," she added.



DLIELC colleagues who also helped make the event a success include and are not limited to A1C Savannah Eaves and Field Studies and Booster Club members.



The 637 TRG, aligned under the 37th Training Wing, builds security cooperation capability through English language training and cultural immersion for more than 3,500 students annually worldwide.