DLIELC celebrates 70 years of global security cooperation and partnerships 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Personnel from the 637th Training Group - Defense Language Institute English Language Center - close out the organization’s 70th Anniversary event with a birthday song and cake cutting at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 31, 2024. DLIELC helps build security cooperation capability through English language training and cultural immersion to U.S. and international military and civilians. DLIELC is also known as the “Gateway to America.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Agnes Koterba)